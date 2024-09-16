RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Day 36: No end to Bengal junior docs strike

September 16, 2024  11:21
Mamata Banerjee speaks to a delegation of junior doctors
Mamata Banerjee speaks to a delegation of junior doctors
Agitating junior doctors in West Bengal on Monday continued with their cease work, stating that they would remain steadfast in their resolve to pursue justice for the medic raped and murdered at the Kar hospital. 

 The doctors continued their sit-in outside Swasthya Bhawan, the headquarters of the Health department, for the eight day and the cease work for the 36th day and vowed to continue it till their demands -- the removal of Kolkata Police Commissioner and senior state health officials are met.

"We will continue our cease work till our demands are met. The state government is not serious about resolving the crisis," an agitating junior medic said.

 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Saturday made a surprise visit to the site where the doctors were protesting and assured them that their demands would be addressed, but the proposed meeting fell through, with the protesters claiming that they were asked to leave "unceremoniously" after waiting for three hours at the gates of the CM's residence.

 Another protesting doctor claimed they had agreed to attend the meeting without live-streaming or video recording as Banerjee requested, but after notifying Minister of State for Health, Chandrima Bhattacharya, of this decision, they were told to leave because it was too late.

 A few previous attempts at talks between the junior doctors and Banerjee had also failed due to disagreements over live streaming of the meetings and the number of attending representatives.

 The body of the postgraduate woman doctor was recovered in the seminar hall of Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has been conducting the probe into the rape and murder of the woman medic, following a Calcutta High Court order. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high
Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high

NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finance declined over 3 per cent. Hindustan...

They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir
They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir

Senior West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob
Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

Zander knows how to have fun with fashion.

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'

'One nation, one election' is not possible under the present Constitution. It requires at least five constitutional amendments'

Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances