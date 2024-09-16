The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth.





The highlight of the manifesto -- Haath Badlega Halaat -- is insurance for all crops against natural calamities and a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kilogram for apple.





The manifesto was released by All India Congress Committee chief spokesperson Pawan Khera and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra at the party office in Srinagar.





"We will provide an additional financial support of Rs 4,000 for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households per year. We will also arrange 99-year leases to landless farmers cultivating state land," Khera said.





He said a Rs 2,500-crore fund will be set up for all district-level irrigation projects to ensure 100 per cent irrigation for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.





For the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the party promised an unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 per month for one year to qualified youths. The party promised to fill one lakh vacant government posts by issuing a job calendar within 30 days. -- PTI