RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Cong's J-K manifesto promises MSP, jobs, cash aid

September 16, 2024  19:53
image
The Congress on Monday released its manifesto for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth.

The highlight of the manifesto -- Haath Badlega Halaat -- is insurance for all crops against natural calamities and a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 72 per kilogram for apple.

The manifesto was released by All India Congress Committee chief spokesperson Pawan Khera and Pradesh Congress Committee president Tariq Hameed Karra at the party office in Srinagar.

"We will provide an additional financial support of Rs 4,000 for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households per year. We will also arrange 99-year leases to landless farmers cultivating state land," Khera said.

He said a Rs 2,500-crore fund will be set up for all district-level irrigation projects to ensure 100 per cent irrigation for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir. 

For the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the party promised an unemployment allowance of up to Rs 3,500 per month for one year to qualified youths. The party promised to fill one lakh vacant government posts by issuing a job calendar within 30 days.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal
CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal

The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a "scaled down" Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports.

After 2-hr delay, meeting between Mamata, doctors begins
After 2-hr delay, meeting between Mamata, doctors begins

The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse.

Bumrah's bowling blitz: India's net sessions heats up!
Bumrah's bowling blitz: India's net sessions heats up!

During Monday's net session, Bumrah repeatedly made short work of the batter often sending his off-stump cart-wheeling for fun

Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer
Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer

Returning to the ramp as showstopper for Vinal's -- The Fashion Studio was another way for Hina Khan to show cancer that she won't allow it to intimidate her.

BJP's Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination
BJP's Sirsa candidate withdraws nomination

Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's Sirsa candidate Rohtash Jangra on Monday said he has withdrawn his nomination and hinted that the party may back sitting MLA Gopal Kanda, who has been supporting the state government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances