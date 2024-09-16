RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


BSE Sensex today

September 16, 2024  20:13
Equity benchmark index Sensex rebounded nearly 100 points to hit a lifetime closing high on Monday, while the broader Nifty ended just shy of its record peak, propelled by bargain hunting in energy, utility and banking stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflows.

The 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 97.84 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at a new record peak of 82,988.78.

During the day, it jumped 293.4 points or 0.35 per cent to hit a fresh lifetime intra-day high of 83,184.34.   -- PTI
Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM
A meeting of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said.

CWG 2024 finds new host after Australia's withdrawal
The Scottish capital of Glasgow is set to be announced as the host city of a "scaled down" Commonwealth Games in 2026, a year after Australian state Victoria pulled out due to ballooning costs, according to reports.

After 2-hr delay, meeting between Mamata, doctors begins
The first round of talks between the West Bengal government and the agitating junior doctors began at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kalighat on Monday evening to address the RG Kar impasse.

Bumrah's bowling blitz: India's net sessions heats up!
During Monday's net session, Bumrah repeatedly made short work of the batter often sending his off-stump cart-wheeling for fun

Nothing Can Get Hina Khan Down, Not Even Cancer
Returning to the ramp as showstopper for Vinal's -- The Fashion Studio was another way for Hina Khan to show cancer that she won't allow it to intimidate her.

