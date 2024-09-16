RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

'Baby Reindeer' sweeps Emmys

September 16, 2024  09:37
Richard Gadd
Richard Gadd
The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards saw a significant win for Netflix's gripping stalker drama 'Baby Reindeer', which captured four Emmys on Sunday night.

The series, a powerful adaptation of Richard Gadd's stage play and real-life experiences, secured victories in several key categories.

'Baby Reindeer' clinched the prestigious award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, marking a major achievement for the show.

Richard Gadd, who not only stars in but also created the series, was honoured with Emmys for both Best Actor and Best Writer.

His portrayal of an aspiring comedian tormented by a relentless stalker has been widely praised for its intensity and depth.

Jessica Gunning also received accolades, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in the series.

The evening was particularly special for Gunning, as it marked her first Emmy win. The show's success didn't stop there; it also earned awards for Casting and Editing at the Creative Arts Emmys held the previous week.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high
Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high

NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finance declined over 3 per cent. Hindustan...

They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir
They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir

Senior West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob
Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

Zander knows how to have fun with fashion.

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'

'One nation, one election' is not possible under the present Constitution. It requires at least five constitutional amendments'

Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances