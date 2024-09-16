



The series, a powerful adaptation of Richard Gadd's stage play and real-life experiences, secured victories in several key categories.





'Baby Reindeer' clinched the prestigious award for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series, marking a major achievement for the show.





Richard Gadd, who not only stars in but also created the series, was honoured with Emmys for both Best Actor and Best Writer.





His portrayal of an aspiring comedian tormented by a relentless stalker has been widely praised for its intensity and depth.





Jessica Gunning also received accolades, winning Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in the series.





The evening was particularly special for Gunning, as it marked her first Emmy win. The show's success didn't stop there; it also earned awards for Casting and Editing at the Creative Arts Emmys held the previous week.

