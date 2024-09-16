



The operation is underway in the hilly forest area of Pathanateer in Mendhar sector of Poonch district.





Security forces have cordoned off the area.





An encounter occurred earlier between security forces and terrorists in the Kalaban area near Pathanateer in the Mendhar sector of Poonch district, an official stated on Sunday.





On the same day, encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.





The army reported that a search operation was initiated by the police and security forces in the general area of Banj in the Kathua district.





After establishing contact with the terrorists, the police and army engaged in an exchange of fire.





On Friday, two army soldiers were killed in a gun battle with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.





In a post on X, White Knight Corps said, "GOC White Knight Corps and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of the Bravehearts; offer deepest condolences to the families."





-- ANI

A joint operation of the Indian Army's Romeo Force and Special Operation Group (SOG) Police is underway in Poonch district to nab the hiding terrorist in the forest.