Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth marriedSeptember 16, 2024 12:13
Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth are now married. The couple tied the knot in a South Indian wedding ceremony at a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy. Aditi posted several pictures from the beautiful wedding to Instagram along with a note for her husband, Siddharth. "You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars''
'To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity' to laughter, to never growing up'
To Eternal Love, Light & Magic Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu."