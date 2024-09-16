RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

6 boys held for riding two-wheelers with Palestinian flag in Karnataka

September 16, 2024  18:02
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
Six minors were apprehended after a video of them allegedly riding two-wheelers holding the Palestinian flag surfaced on social media platforms, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred on Sunday around 1 pm on Dantaramakki road in Chikkamagaluru town in Chikkamagaluru, they said.

According to police, three of them were on a two-wheeler and one of the pillion rider, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly holding and waving a Palestinian flag while three of their friends followed them on another bike. They also shouted slogans on 'free Palestine'.

"We apprehended all the six boys involved in the incident. They are all minors. We have registered a case under appropriate sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections for disturbing communal harmony. Both the vehicles have been seized along with the flag," a senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the boys said they had watched some videos of a procession in Uttar Pradesh in which people were seen carrying palestinian flags and so they wanted to make a similar reel on instagram.

Earlier in the day, former BJP national General Secretary and MLC CT Ravi alleged that without permission a rally was held yesterday in more than 20 two wheelers and one four wheeler holding a Palestine flag.

"I have got information that some influential people had tried to influence in favour of the people involved, more than 200 people came in front of the police station, so an explanation was sought and they were let go... I urged the police for a detailed probe and to destroy the network behind them, the incident should not be taken lightly," he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM
Kejriwal to tender resignation tomorrow, AAP MLAs to pick new CM

A meeting of Aam Aadmi Party MLAs will be held on Tuesday morning, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said.

Ganesh Puja Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi
Ganesh Puja Recipe: Shalaka's Vaal Alu Sabzi

A tad sweet, but chatpata too, this distinctive Mahrashtrian dish is a festive special.

Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own
Indian grapplers gear up for a league of their own

Olympic medallists Sakshi Malik and Aman Sehrawat, along with former world championship bronze-winner Geeta Phogat, on Monday announced that they would soon launch a Wrestling Champions Super League (WCSL)

Rahul To Return To RCB?
Rahul To Return To RCB?

'We are wishing you come back to RCB. I'm a die-hard RCB fan and you playing past in the RCB... definitely the rumours I've heard. I won't say anything but I'm just wishing and praying that you come into RCB,' to which Rahul replied...

'Will never surrender': Trump after assassination bid
'Will never surrender': Trump after assassination bid

Hours after another failed attempt on his life, former United States president Donald Trump on Monday said he will never surrender and never stop fighting for Americans.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances