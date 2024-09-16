Six minors were apprehended after a video of them allegedly riding two-wheelers holding the Palestinian flag surfaced on social media platforms, police said on Monday.





The incident occurred on Sunday around 1 pm on Dantaramakki road in Chikkamagaluru town in Chikkamagaluru, they said.





According to police, three of them were on a two-wheeler and one of the pillion rider, a 17-year-old boy was allegedly holding and waving a Palestinian flag while three of their friends followed them on another bike. They also shouted slogans on 'free Palestine'.





"We apprehended all the six boys involved in the incident. They are all minors. We have registered a case under appropriate sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including sections for disturbing communal harmony. Both the vehicles have been seized along with the flag," a senior police officer said.





During interrogation, the boys said they had watched some videos of a procession in Uttar Pradesh in which people were seen carrying palestinian flags and so they wanted to make a similar reel on instagram.





Earlier in the day, former BJP national General Secretary and MLC CT Ravi alleged that without permission a rally was held yesterday in more than 20 two wheelers and one four wheeler holding a Palestine flag.





"I have got information that some influential people had tried to influence in favour of the people involved, more than 200 people came in front of the police station, so an explanation was sought and they were let go... I urged the police for a detailed probe and to destroy the network behind them, the incident should not be taken lightly," he said. -- PTI

