5 Bangladeshis held in Assam for entering India illegally

September 16, 2024  23:59
image
Five Bangladeshis were apprehended in Assam's South Salmara district for allegedly entering India illegally, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

In a joint operation, the state police and the BSF intercepted an auto-rickshaw at Mankachar near the international border and apprehended the Bangladeshis, he said.

During questioning, those apprehended revealed that they crossed over from Sherpur in Bangladesh, and an Indian, identified as Pappan of Mankachar, was involved in the infiltration nexus, he added.

Those held were identified as Akash Ali, Safikul Mandal, Pinki Akter, Santa and the auto driver, Akhirul Islam, the CM posted on X along with their photograph.

"Necessary measures for pushing back the individuals are being taken and we are working to unearth this nexus. Good job Team," he added.                 

BSF has intensified its vigil along the India-Bangladesh border following the turmoil in the neighbouring country. 

The Assam police is also maintaining a high alert along the border. -- PTI
