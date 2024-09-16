



Efforts are underway to restore the route after the incident occurred at 12:45 pm under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway.





"Three wagons of the goods train carrying automobiles to Bengaluru from Delhi derailed in the afternoon. Senior officials are working on a war footing to restore the affected track and rail traffic," the Railway official said, adding that the restoration work is expected to be completed by 8 pm.





He said since two out of the three tracks on this busy railway route are functional, the incident didn't cause a significant disruption of rail traffic. -- PTI

