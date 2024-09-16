RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 wagons of freight train derail near Bhopal; traffic on one line affected

September 16, 2024  20:43
File image
File image
Three wagons of a Bengaluru-bound goods train derailed between Misrod and Mandideep stations near Bhopal on Monday, affecting traffic on one line, an official said. 

Efforts are underway to restore the route after the incident occurred at 12:45 pm under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway. 

"Three wagons of the goods train carrying automobiles to Bengaluru from Delhi derailed in the afternoon. Senior officials are working on a war footing to restore the affected track and rail traffic," the Railway official said, adding that the restoration work is expected to be completed by 8 pm. 

He said since two out of the three tracks on this busy railway route are functional, the incident didn't cause a significant disruption of rail traffic. -- PTI
