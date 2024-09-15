RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

UP Police inspector dies of cardiac arrest in bus

September 15, 2024  15:05
image
A 36-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police inspector died of cardiac arrest in a roadways bus while coming from Lucknow to Prayagraj on Sunday, officials said.

Inspector Anurag Sharma, 36, had recently been transferred from Prayagraj to Lucknow, they said.

He was on his way to Prayagraj where his wife and children stay, Kotwali police station in-charge Rohit Tiwari said.

The officer said Sharma boarded the bus last night, and on Sunday morning, all passengers got down at Zero Road bus stand but the inspector remained on his seat.

When he did not wake up, the conductor informed the police, he said.

Tiwari said Sharma's family has been informed about his death.

Prima facie, his death appears to be due to cardiac arrest, he said, adding that the body is being sent for post-mortem.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high
Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high

NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finance declined over 3 per cent. Hindustan...

They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir
They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir

Senior West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob
Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

Zander knows how to have fun with fashion.

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'

'One nation, one election' is not possible under the present Constitution. It requires at least five constitutional amendments'

Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances