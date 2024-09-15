



No one was injured in the attack, and no ransom demand was found, said the police.





The firing incident happened on Saturday.





The police team rushed to the spot immediately after receiving a word about it.





It was found that the steel counter in front of JM Aggarwal Sweets and the glass of JM Aggarwal Bakery were fired upon.





As per CCTV, two assailants on a bike were noticed, said the police.





A case has been registered under the Arms Act, the police informed.





Further investigation into the matter is underway.





More details are awaited. -- ANI

Two bike-borne assailants fired on a sweet shop in Outer Delhi's Ranhola area.