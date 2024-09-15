RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Second suspect held in Chandigarh grenade blast case

September 15, 2024  09:49
Punjab Police on Sunday said it has arrested the second suspect involved in the Chandigarh grenade blast incident. 

Vishal Masih, a resident of village Raimal in Gurdaspur's Batala, was nabbed from Delhi, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.                 

Two suspects, who came in an auto-rickshaw, had carried out the grenade blast at a house in upscale Sector 10 here on September 11.

The police arrested main perpetrator Rohan Masih, involved in the blast incident, on September 13.

"Within 72 hours of the Chandigarh Grenade blast, the @PunjabPoliceInd  in coordination with Central Agencies has arrested the second perpetrator of the blast,"  Yadav said in a post on X.

"Following leads generated through various sources, second perpetrator Vishal Masih s/o Sabi Masih resident of village Raimal near Dhyanpur PS Kotli Surat Mallian, #Batala, District #Gurdaspur has been arrested from #Delhi," he said.

Further investigations are being conducted to uncover the entire conspiracy, he further said. -- PTI
