PM travels via road to Jamshedpur as chopper fails to take off

September 15, 2024  12:54
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday headed for Jamshedpur via road from Ranchi airport as his chopper could not take off due to inclement weather conditions.

He is scheduled to address Bharatiya Janata Party's 'Parivartan Maharally' at Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur, which is considered crucial in view of elections to the 81-member Jharkhand assembly later this year.

"The prime minister is going to Jamshedpur via road to address a rally at Gopal Maidan there," an official said.

The distance to Gopal Maidan in Jamshedpur from Birsa Munda Airport, Ranchi is about 126 km.

Modi's visit holds political significance in the Kolhan region, comprising East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Seraikela Kharsawan districts, which is a focus area for the saffron party with 14 assembly seats, including nine tribal-majority constituencies.

During the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP could not win a single seat from the nine tribal segments.

The visit is also considered important in view of former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren who hails from the region and has influence there. Soren had recently joined the BJP.   -- PTI
