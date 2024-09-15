RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Offered PM post, but declined: Nitin Gadkari

September 15, 2024  09:13
Union minister Nitin Gadkari/File image
Union minister Nitin Gadkari/File image
Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari said that he turned down an offer for the Prime Minister's position from a political leader, stating that becoming PM was not the aim of his life.  

Addressing the media fraternity at late Anil Kumar Patrakarita Puraskar Samaroh organised by Vidarbha Gaurav Pratishthan on Saturday, the Union minister of road transport and highways said that he is loyal to his conviction and organisation, and won't compromise with that.  

"I do not want to name anyone but a person said to me, if you are going to become a prime minister, we will support you. I said, why you should support me, and why I should take your support. To become a prime minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and organisation and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is most important to me. I think that this conviction is the biggest strength of Indian democracy," Gadkari said.  

He further said, "Democracy will be successful only when all four pillars--the judiciary, executive, legislature and media--follow ethics." -- ANI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high
Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high

NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finance declined over 3 per cent. Hindustan...

They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir
They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir

Senior West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob
Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

Zander knows how to have fun with fashion.

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'

'One nation, one election' is not possible under the present Constitution. It requires at least five constitutional amendments'

Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances