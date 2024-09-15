



Addressing the media fraternity at late Anil Kumar Patrakarita Puraskar Samaroh organised by Vidarbha Gaurav Pratishthan on Saturday, the Union minister of road transport and highways said that he is loyal to his conviction and organisation, and won't compromise with that.





"I do not want to name anyone but a person said to me, if you are going to become a prime minister, we will support you. I said, why you should support me, and why I should take your support. To become a prime minister is not the aim in my life. I am loyal to my conviction and organisation and I am not going to compromise for any post because my conviction is most important to me. I think that this conviction is the biggest strength of Indian democracy," Gadkari said.





He further said, "Democracy will be successful only when all four pillars--the judiciary, executive, legislature and media--follow ethics." -- ANI

