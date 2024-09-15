RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Modi to flag off six new Vande Bharat trains today

September 15, 2024  08:16
File image
File image
The six new Vande Bharat trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off on Sunday for different locations, offer faster connectivity, safe journey and a range of passenger amenities, the railway ministry has said. 

These new trains would also bolster the rapidly growing fleet of this modern innovation from 54 train sets to 60 with 120 trips daily covering over 280 districts across 24 states and union territories, the ministry said in the statement issued on Saturday. 

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Jharkhand today and flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO). 

"The Vande Bharat Portfolio is ever-expanding with new train services being added for enhanced connectivity," the statement read. 

"Indigenously designed under the 'Make in India' initiative, it offers cutting-edge features delivering luxury and efficiency to millions of passengers, it added. The six new routes that these trains will cover are Tatanagar-Patna, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, Rourkela-Howrah, Deoghar-Varanasi, Bhagalpur-Howrah and Gaya-Howrah. 

"With faster commute times, advanced safety features, and world-class amenities, Indian Railways is setting new benchmarks in travel," the ministry said highlighting the benefits. -- PTI
