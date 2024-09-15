



The agency also arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic in the RG Kar Hospital, he said.





The hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station.





The central agency had applied before a court seeking the remand of Ghosh.





The court has asked the jail authorities to produce him for CBI custody, the official added.





Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case. -- PTI

In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, currently in judicial custody in a corruption case, in the medic's rape-murder case, an official of the probe agency said.