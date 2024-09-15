RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Medic murder: CBI charges Sandip Ghosh with evidence tampering

September 15, 2024  08:35
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh/File image
RG Kar Medical College and Hospital ex-principal Sandip Ghosh/File image
In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday slapped charges of tampering with evidence against former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, currently in judicial custody in a corruption case, in the medic's rape-murder case, an official of the probe agency said. 

The agency also arrested Abhijit Mondal, the officer in charge of Tala Police Station, for his alleged involvement in the rape and murder of an on-duty woman medic in the RG Kar Hospital, he said. 

The hospital is under the jurisdiction of Tala Police Station. 

The central agency had applied before a court seeking the remand of Ghosh. 

The court has asked the jail authorities to produce him for CBI custody, the official added. 

Three persons have so far been arrested in connection with the rape and murder case. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high
Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high

NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finance declined over 3 per cent. Hindustan...

They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir
They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir

Senior West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob
Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

Zander knows how to have fun with fashion.

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'

'One nation, one election' is not possible under the present Constitution. It requires at least five constitutional amendments'

Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances