A 49-year-old man died at Walayar near Palakkad on Saturday after choking on idlis during an eating contest held as part of Onam celebrations, police said.





The competition was organised by a local club, they said.





"The deceased, Suresh, choked on the idlis while taking part in the competition and the onlookers tried to save him and somehow took out the idli," police said.





However, he died soon after he was taken to a nearby hospital, police added.





A case for unnatural death was registered by the Walayar Police. -- PTI

