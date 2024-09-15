RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kejriwal announces resignation, demands early polls

September 15, 2024  12:58
image
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will resign after two days and would demand early polls in Delhi as he vowed not to sit in CM's chair till people give him a 'certificate of honesty'.

Kejriwal, who was released on bail from Tihar on Friday in the excise policy corruption case, said, "I will only sit on CM's chair after people give me a certificate of honesty. Want to give 'agnipariksha' after coming out of jail."

"I will become chief minister, Sisodia deputy CM only when people say we are honest," he said.  -- PTI

IMAGE: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves to people as he visits Hanuman Temple with his wife Sunita Kejriwal to offer prayers after being released from Tihar Jail following the Supreme Court bail granted to him in the Delhi excise policy case, at Connaught Place, in New Delhi on Saturday. Photograph: Mohd Zakir/ANI Photo
