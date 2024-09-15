RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Deepika Padukone discharged from hospital

September 15, 2024  14:29
image
Bollywood star Deepika Padukone was on Sunday discharged from a private hospital in Mumbai, a week after welcoming her first child with actor-husband Ranveer Singh.

The duo, who have co-starred in films such as Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and 83, became parents to a baby girl on September 8.

According to videos circulating on social media, Deepika and Ranveer's car was spotted leaving the hospital on Sunday afternoon.

Neither the new mother nor the new father was seen when their car drove past the paparazzi gathered outside the hospital. In a clip, their security detail can be seen requesting the paparazzi to not trouble the couple by clicking pictures and recording videos at a traffic signal.

Another purported video shows their car entering their apartment building in Bandra amid rains in Mumbai.

Earlier in the day, Deepika updated her Instagram profile.

'Feed, burp, sleep, repeat,' read the new mother's bio.

Deepika, 38, and Ranveer, 39, announced the arrival of their first child in a joint Instagram post last Sunday.

'Welcome Baby Girl! 8.9.2024,' it read.

A day before she gave birth, the couple was photographed offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple on the eve of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The actor duo tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in 2018 at Lake Como, Italy.

They announced Deepika's pregnancy in February.

Deepika and Ranveer will next be seen in a special appearance in the Rohit Shetty-directed Singham Again, headlined by Ajay Devgn. It is scheduled for a Diwali release.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high
Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high

NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finance declined over 3 per cent. Hindustan...

They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir
They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir

Senior West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob
Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

Zander knows how to have fun with fashion.

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'

'One nation, one election' is not possible under the present Constitution. It requires at least five constitutional amendments'

Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances