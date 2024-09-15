RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Death toll in Meerut house collapse rises to 9

September 15, 2024  10:13
Rescue operation uderway at the site/ANI Photo
The death toll in the collapse of a three-storey house in Zakir Nagar in Meerut has risen to nine while the rescue work at the site is still underway, the district administration said on Sunday. 

In a statement, the administration said one person is feared to be still trapped under the debris. 

The deceased have been identified as Sajid (40), his daughter Saniya (15), son Saqib (11), Simra (one-and-half years), Reeza (7), Naffo (63), Farhana (20), Alisa (18) and Aliya (6). 

The condition of Sofiyan (6) is stable, the administration said in the statement. 

Of those injured, Naeem (22), Nadeem (26), Saqib (20) and Saina (38) are undergoing treatment at the Lala Lajpat Rai Memorial Medical College. 

The three-storey house collapsed on Saturday afternoon.
