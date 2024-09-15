



According to the details, a traveller who arrived on a PIA flight from Jeddah had symptoms that resembled monkeypox.





The traveller was taken away to a government-run isolation ward in Sindh for additional assessment and care.





Earlier this week, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan reported a fifth case of monkeypox.





The 33-year-old victim was a resident of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing an official.





The official stated that upon the citizen's September 7 return to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, the Khyber Teaching Hospital confirmed that he had monkeypox. -- ANI

