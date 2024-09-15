RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

Another case of mpox reported at Karachi airport

September 15, 2024  08:51
File image
File image
The authorities at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport have reported another suspected case of monkeypox on Saturday, ARY News reported.  

According to the details, a traveller who arrived on a PIA flight from Jeddah had symptoms that resembled monkeypox.  

The traveller was taken away to a government-run isolation ward in Sindh for additional assessment and care.  

Earlier this week, the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Pakistan reported a fifth case of monkeypox.  

The 33-year-old victim was a resident of Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ARY News reported, citing an official.  

The official stated that upon the citizen's September 7 return to Pakistan from Saudi Arabia, the Khyber Teaching Hospital confirmed that he had monkeypox. -- ANI                     
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high
Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high

NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finance declined over 3 per cent. Hindustan...

They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir
They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir

Senior West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob
Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

Zander knows how to have fun with fashion.

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'

'One nation, one election' is not possible under the present Constitution. It requires at least five constitutional amendments'

Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances