RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back

3 women among 5 killed on suspicion of practising witchcraft in Chhattisgarh

September 15, 2024  17:48
image
Two couples and a woman were allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of practising witchcraft in a village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Sukma district on Sunday, police said.

Five persons, all from the same village, have been detained concerning the murder and are being interrogated, they said.

The incident took place in Ektal village under Konta police station limits and the victims were identified as Mausam Kanna (34), his wife Mausam Biri, Mausam Buchcha (34), his wife Mausam Arjo (32), and another woman Karka Lachhi (43), a police official in Sukma said.

After being alerted, senior officials rushed to the spot, he said.The accused who have been detained are Savlam Rajesh (21), Savlam Hidma, Karam Satyam (35), Kunjam Mukesh (28) and Podiam Enka, he said.

Further investigation into the incident is underway, he added.In a similar incident on Thursday (September 12), four members of a family, including an infant boy, were allegedly killed on the suspicion that a member of their family practised black magic in a village in the state's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high
Sensex climbs 98 points to hit lifetime high

NTPC was the biggest gainer on the Sensex chart, rising 2.44 per cent, followed by JSW Steel, Larsen & Toubro, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Nestle, Mahindra & Mahindra and Tata Steel. Bajaj Finance declined over 3 per cent. Hindustan...

They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir
They should stop this drama: Bengal minister slams junior docs' stir

Senior West Bengal minister Siddiqullah Chowdhury on Monday criticised the ongoing 'cease work' by junior doctors, labeling it as "drama" and a "politicised event" intended to malign the Trinamool Congress government in the state.

Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob
Why Zander Is Such A Heartthrob

Zander knows how to have fun with fashion.

'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'
'Mr Modi doesn't have majority for One nation, one election'

'One nation, one election' is not possible under the present Constitution. It requires at least five constitutional amendments'

Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind
Rohit, Virat, Ashwin continue to put in the grind

Ravindra Jadeja, Rishabh Pant and pacer Mohammed Siraj too faced local bowlers and significant amount of throwdowns.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances