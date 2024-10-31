RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Wagon of goods train jumps track in Assam, rail traffic affected

October 31, 2024  20:32
File image
Rail traffic has been impacted under the Lumding- Badarpur hill section of Northeast Frontier Railway following derailment of a wagon of a goods train in Assam on Thursday evening, an official bulletin said. 

An NFR bulletin said that the wagon derailed inside a tunnel near Mupa. Seven trains have been cancelled while another one has been partially cancelled due to the derailment. 

Four more trains are being regulated and another one rescheduled. 

Repair and restoration of normal services are expected soon, the bulletin said. -- PTI
