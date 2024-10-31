VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar hospitalised in Pune after chest pain





Balasaheb (Prakash) Ambedkar was admitted to a hospital in Pune in the early hours of Thursday, October 31, for chest pain.





He is being treated in the ICU for a blood clot in his heart.





His condition is stable and he will undergo angiography in the next hour, said VBA on X.





The party said Ambedkar is expected to be under observation for the next 3-5 days.





VBA state president Rekha Tai Thakur, with the support of the party's election coordination committee, manifesto committee and media and research department, will be leading the (assembly election) campaign of VBA for the next few days, the post said.





The family of 70-year-old Prakash Ambedkar, the grandson of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, won't take questions at this time, the party said, requesting that their privacy be respected as they deal with the circumstances concerning his health. -- PTI

