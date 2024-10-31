RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Two injured as firecrackers catch fire in bus in Delhi's Dwarka

October 31, 2024  20:43
File image
A man and his co-passenger in a bus were injured as some firecrackers being carried by him caught fire in Dwarka's Chhawala area on Thursday evening, a police official said. 

On receiving information about the incident, police officials visited the spot. 

On enquiry, it was found that the man was carrying a small quantity of firecrackers that caught fire in the bus and caused burns to him and a co-passenger sitting beside him, the officer said.   

Nothing suggesting blast has surfaced so far, he said. 

Both have been taken to a hospital and further investigation is underway, the officer added. -- PTI
