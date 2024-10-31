RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu visit temple with daughter Inaaya on Diwali

October 31, 2024  17:01
Soha Ali Khan with husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and daughter pray at temple, Mumbai/Courtesy Instagram
Immersing in the festive spirit of Diwali, Soha Ali Khan with her husband-actor Kunal Kemmu and her daughter Inaaya visited the temple to seek blessings. 

Twinning in a matching red ethnic co-ord set with her daughter, Soha treated fans with a glimpse of her Diwali rituals. 

The video captures Soha, Kunal, Inaaya with other family members visiting temple and offering their prayers. 

The video ended with a family picture where Inaaya caught attention as she cutely posed with her pet dog. 

Sharing the post, she extended wishes to fans, "Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali from our family to yours . Love, light peace and happiness.. that's what we prayed for #happydiwali #loveandlight." 

As soon as the post was shared, fans chimed in the comment section. Soha's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, "Happy happy Diwali." 

One of the users wrote, "Very nice as parents youre teaching them these values too..." Another user commented, "Happy Diwali...stay blessed." -- ANI
