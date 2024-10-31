Sensex tumbles 553 points on foreign fund outflows, selling in IT stocks





Falling for the second day in a row, the BSE Sensex tumbled 553.12 points or 0.69 percent to settle at 79,389.06.





During the day, it slumped 654.25 points or 0.81 percent to 79,287.93.





The NSE Nifty fell by 135.50 points or 0.56 percent to 24,205.35.





From the 30-share Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies, Tata Consultancy Services, Asian Paints, Infosys and Maruti Suzuki were the biggest laggards. -- PTI

Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty fell for the second day on Thursday dragged down by losses in IT stocks and relentless foreign fund outflows.