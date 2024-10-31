RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


President Murmu pays tributes to Sardar Patel

October 31, 2024  10:23
President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and other dignitaries on Thursday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, observed as National Unity Day.

The tributes were paid at the statue of India's first Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister at Patel Chowk in New Delhi.

'Humble tributes from the grateful nation on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man, who ensured the unification of the country! Sardar Patel was a great patriot and a leading nation builder. We should take inspiration from his ideals to work relentlessly for nation building,' Murmu said in a post on X in Hindi.

She also paid floral tributes to Sardar Patel at Gantantra Mandap, Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Born in Nadiad, Gujarat, in 1875, Patel was a pivotal figure in India's struggle for Independence. Renowned for his exceptional leadership and unyielding commitment to national integration, he is fondly remembered as the 'Iron Man of India'.

National Unity Day serves as a reminder of his efforts to unite the diverse princely states into a single nation and fosters a spirit of solidarity among the people of India.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena, Union Ministers of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj also paid tributes to Sardar Patel at the Patel Chowk here.  -- PTI
