No proposal to revisit 'Shakti' free bus travel scheme for women: Karnataka CM

October 31, 2024  13:23
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said there is no proposal before the government to revisit the 'Shakti' scheme, which provides free bus travel for all women domiciled in the state.   

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had on Wednesday indicated about revisiting the Shakti scheme.   

"There is no such proposal before the government, he (Shivakumar) only said what some women are saying. I don't know, I was not there. I will speak....," Siddaramaiah said in response to a question regarding the deputy CM's statement.   

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, he said, "There is no situation for revisiting it at the government level. There is no such intention, there is no such proposal."   

Noting that many women had tweeted and emailed him about their willingness to pay for travel, and that they don't want free ride, Shivakumar, addressing an event, had said: "let's see, we will all sit and discuss it.  They are a section (of women), they may be 5-10 percent. Let's see, some have honestly expressed they are ready to pay. Ramalinga Reddy (Transport Minister) and I -- we will discuss in the government, what to do." -- PTI
