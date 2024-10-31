RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Modi expresses grief over demise of BPL Group chairman TPG Nambiar

October 31, 2024  19:51
BPL Group chairman TPG Nambiar/Image courtesy BPL online
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the passing of TPG Nambiar, chairman of the Indian electronics company BPL Group. 

Describing him as a "pioneering innovator and industrialist," Modi remarked that TPG Nambiar was a "staunch advocate" of building India into an economically strong nation. 

He further extended condolences to his family and admirers. 

In a social media post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Shri TPG Nambiar Ji was a pioneering innovator and industrialist, who was a strong votary of making India economically strong. Pained by his passing away. Condolences to his family and admirers." 

Commonly known as TPG, he was also the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

In light of the news, BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar paused his election campaigning, sharing the news of his father-in-law's passing on X. 

"It is with great sadness that I inform all about the passing of my father-in-law TPG Nambiar, Chairman BPL Group. #OmShanthi. He was a true visionary and built one of India's most trusted consumer brands that remains popular to this day. #BelieveInTheBest. I am pausing my Election campaign work and returning to Bengaluru to be with family," Chandrasekhar said. -- ANI
