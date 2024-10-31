Man killed, wife injured in cylinder explosion in Kanpur





"Surendra was returning home with an LPG cylinder on his two-wheeler. While trying to unload the cylinder from the bike in front of his house, it exploded," deputy cvommissioner of police (Central) Dinesh Tripathi told reporters.





While the man died on the spot, his 38-year-old wife who rushed to his rescue suffered severe injuries and has been hospitalised, the police officer said, adding no other person was injured in the incident.





He said the local police and forensic experts reached the spot shortly after the incident and the exact cause of the explosion was yet to be ascertained. -- PTI

