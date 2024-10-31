RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Kharge pulls up DKS over 'Shakti' scheme remark

October 31, 2024  18:57
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar/File image
Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar/File image
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday pulled up Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister over his statement that the state government would review the 'Shakti' guarantee. 

The Congress government here has introduced Shakti, one of the five guarantees offering free ride for women in the non-luxury government buses. 

Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the government would revisit the Shakti scheme as some women have expressed their wish to pay for travelling in the government buses. 

In a humorous but subtle manner, Kharge pulled up the DCM before media for his statement. 

"You have given some guarantees. After seeing them, I too said in Maharashtra that there are five guarantees in Karnataka. Now you (Shivakumar) said you will drop one guarantee," Kharge quipped. 

Quickly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who were sitting next to him chuckled and rejected Kharge's statement. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Retentions: Pant, Shreyas, Rahul released!
IPL 2025 Retentions: Pant, Shreyas, Rahul released!

LIVE! Kharge pulls up DKS over 'Shakti' scheme remark
LIVE! Kharge pulls up DKS over 'Shakti' scheme remark

Can't compromise on even an inch on our borders: Modi
Can't compromise on even an inch on our borders: Modi

"Today there is a government in the country which cannot compromise even on one inch of the country's borders," the prime minister added.

Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali
Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali

The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting points along the LAC, the sources added.

Row over Shivakumar's Shakti scheme, Sidda clarifies
Row over Shivakumar's Shakti scheme, Sidda clarifies

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the CM said, "There is no situation for revisiting it at the government level. There is no such intention, there is no such proposal."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances