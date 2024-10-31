Kharge pulls up DKS over 'Shakti' scheme remark





The Congress government here has introduced Shakti, one of the five guarantees offering free ride for women in the non-luxury government buses.





Shivakumar said on Wednesday that the government would revisit the Shakti scheme as some women have expressed their wish to pay for travelling in the government buses.





In a humorous but subtle manner, Kharge pulled up the DCM before media for his statement.





"You have given some guarantees. After seeing them, I too said in Maharashtra that there are five guarantees in Karnataka. Now you (Shivakumar) said you will drop one guarantee," Kharge quipped.





Quickly Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, who were sitting next to him chuckled and rejected Kharge's statement. -- PTI

