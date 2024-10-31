RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali

October 31, 2024  12:45
File image
File image
Troops of India and China exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday, Army sources said. 

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed the disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh, bringing a fresh thaw in the Sino-Indian ties. 

"Sweets exchange between members of the troops of India and China took place at several border points along the LAC on the occasion of Diwali," an Army source said. 

The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting points along the LAC, the sources added. 

On Wednesday, an Army source said that troops of both sides had completed the disengagement at the two friction points and patrolling would commence soon at these points. 

The verification process after the disengagement was in progress and patrolling modalities were to be decided between ground commanders, the source said then. 

"Talks will continue at the local commander level," the Army source added. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali
LIVE! Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali

Missing Shinde Sena MLA returns home after two days
Missing Shinde Sena MLA returns home after two days

He did not elaborate on where he was for two days.

What Happens If Donald J Trump Wins?
What Happens If Donald J Trump Wins?

Showing total disregard for the US constitution, Trump has said that this could be the last election to be held in the country.A Trump presidency could lead to mass deportation of undocumented migrants and harsh family separation, warns...

Forces outside, urban Naxals trying to break India: PM
Forces outside, urban Naxals trying to break India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said some forces in and outside India are trying to destabilise the country and spread anarchy to create a negative image of the nation in the world.

KKR likely to let go of Shreyas, Russell
KKR likely to let go of Shreyas, Russell

Here is a look at likely retentions for some teams.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances