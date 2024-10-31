Heart, liver ferried from airport to south Mumbai in 19 mins via 22-km-long green corridor





The organs arrived in the city from Pune around 7 pm, when the road traffic is usually at its peak.





The body parts were taken from the Kalina Airport Gate Number 8 to the Western Express Highway in two minutes through the Hans Bhugra Road, said senior inspector Sandip Yele of the Vakola Traffic Division.





Traffic cops then created a green corridor to transport the organs, he said.





"19 minutes is all it took us to give a new life to someone," said Mumbai traffic police in a tweet.





It added, "Creating a green corridor for 22 km to transport organs (heart and liver) from Kalina Airport Gate No. 8 to HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaum our on-duty officials made sure the vital organs reached in time." -- PTI

The traffic police on Wednesday created a 22-km-long green corridor to facilitate the transfer of a harvested heart and a liver from the airport to a south Mumbai hospital in flat 19 minutes, said officials.