Heart, liver ferried from airport to south Mumbai in 19 mins via 22-km-long green corridor

October 31, 2024  00:48
File image
The traffic police on Wednesday created a 22-km-long green corridor to facilitate the transfer of a harvested heart and a liver from the airport to a south Mumbai hospital in flat 19 minutes, said officials. 

The organs arrived in the city from Pune around 7 pm, when the road traffic is usually at its peak. 

The body parts were taken from the Kalina Airport Gate Number 8 to the Western Express Highway in two minutes through the Hans Bhugra Road, said senior inspector Sandip Yele of the Vakola Traffic Division. 

Traffic cops then created a green corridor to transport the organs, he said. 

"19 minutes is all it took us to give a new life to someone," said Mumbai traffic police in a tweet. 

It added, "Creating a green corridor for 22 km to transport organs (heart and liver) from Kalina Airport Gate No. 8 to HN Reliance Hospital in Girgaum our on-duty officials made sure the vital organs reached in time." -- PTI
