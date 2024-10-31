RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Five held for gangrape of woman in Maharashtra's Amravati

October 31, 2024  20:11
Five persons have been arrested for allegedly raping a 25-year-old woman in Maharashtra's Amravati district, a police official said on Thursday. 

The victim has told police the crime occurred after she left her house on Tuesday following a quarrel with her parents, the official said. 

"As per the complainant, two youths gave her a lift on their two-wheeler. They took her to a secluded place, plied her with liquor and raped her. Three more persons were also involved in the gangrape," he said. 

After the victim approached police on Wednesday morning, a case was registered and one person was initially apprehended with the help of CCTV footage. 

"His interrogation led to the arrest of four others within two hours. Further probe is underway," the official informed. -- PTI
