Firecracker laden two-wheeler explodes in AP, one killed

October 31, 2024  17:55
A man died after the firecrackers he was carrying on a two-wheeler exploded in Eluru town of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, the police said. 

The incident occurred when two persons were transporting a bag of firecrackers bought for Diwali celebrations. 

The bag containing "onion bombs" and other crackers exploded after falling on the road, resulting in the death of the rider on the spot, a senior police official said based on preliminary investigation. 

The pillion rider and two others standing on the roadside suffered injuries and were admitted to a hospital. 

According to the police, the impact of the blast was so severe that the legs and other body parts of the two-wheeler rider got dismembered. 

CCTV footage aired by TV channels purportedly showed an explosion and some persons running away with dust engulfing the area. -- PTI
