Empire State Building in New York lights up with Diwali wishes

October 31, 2024  20:20
Empire State Building in New York/India in New York on X
The Empire State Building on Thursday lit up in Diwali wishes. 

The Consulate General of India in New York said that the vibrant lights symbolises the triumph of light over darkness. 

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in New York said, "The iconic Empire State Building lights up in vibrant orange to celebrate Diwali, symbolising the triumph of light over darkness!" @IndiainNewYork.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz wished External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. 

In a post on X, he said, "My friend S Jaishankar, I wish you and the people of India a Happy Diwali 2024! Israel and India share the values of democracy, freedom, and a vision for a brighter future. May this Festival of Light bring us all joy, prosperity, and peace. Happy Diwali." 

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti shared heartfelt messages on X to commemorate the Festival of Lights. 

"This Diwali, Indians, and Americans across Mission India are sharing these diyas that bring joy and blessings to all. Join us in the festivities as we celebrate the Festival of Lights with music, dance, festive cheer, and a grateful heart. On behalf of the U.S. Mission in India, I wish everyone a very Happy Diwali," he said. -- ANI
