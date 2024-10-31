Due to fear about son's future: Raut on Raj Thackeray's praise for Modi, Shah





Raut highlighted the stark contrast between Thackeray's past opposition to BJP leaders and his current alignment with them, raising questions about his motives as elections approach.





Speaking about Thackeray, Raut said, "His son is contesting the elections, so you can understand his mental state. This leader did not even allow PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to come to Maharashtra, but now he has started praising them, so he has fear in his mind. It may be about his son's future... But in Maharashtra, there will be a CM of MVA, and Raj Thackeray knows this very well."





Raut further emphasized that Thackeray's past criticisms of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah sharply contrast with his current praise for them.





"However, Maharashtra will continue to support Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Raj Thackeray is fully aware of this," the UBT leader added. -- ANI

