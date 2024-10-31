RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Due to fear about son's future: Raut on Raj Thackeray's praise for Modi, Shah

October 31, 2024  14:44
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut/File image
Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut has called out Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray for his recent praise of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, suggesting it stems from concern for his son's political future.    

Raut highlighted the stark contrast between Thackeray's past opposition to BJP leaders and his current alignment with them, raising questions about his motives as elections approach.    

Speaking about Thackeray, Raut said, "His son is contesting the elections, so you can understand his mental state. This leader did not even allow PM Modi and HM Amit Shah to come to Maharashtra, but now he has started praising them, so he has fear in his mind. It may be about his son's future... But in Maharashtra, there will be a CM of MVA, and Raj Thackeray knows this very well."    

Raut further emphasized that Thackeray's past criticisms of Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah sharply contrast with his current praise for them. 

"However, Maharashtra will continue to support Maha Vikas Aghadi, and Raj Thackeray is fully aware of this," the UBT leader added. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Muhurat trading on Friday from 6 pm to 7 pm
LIVE! Muhurat trading on Friday from 6 pm to 7 pm

Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali
Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali

The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting points along the LAC, the sources added.

Will J&K Assembly Pass Resolution For...
Will J&K Assembly Pass Resolution For...

Pressure is mounting for a resolution to be moved in the assembly when it meets next week for its maiden sitting to demand 'restoration of Article 370 and Article 35A' as committed in the National Conference's election manifesto, reveals...

Airfares Nosedive For Diwali!
Airfares Nosedive For Diwali!

'The past few quarters have seen prohibitive fares for advance bookings, only to dip closer to departure.'

Delhi's Health Model: AAP, BJP Slug Fest
Delhi's Health Model: AAP, BJP Slug Fest

AAP projects its affordable 'health model' as a success story. The BJP calls it a hoax.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances