Delhi: 4 minors stab to death 2 workers returning with Diwali bonus

October 31, 2024  08:58
Two men returning home after finishing work in a factory were stabbed to death following a dispute with four juveniles in Narela Industrial area on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the four minors aged between 13 and 16 have been detained and interrogated, they said.

Family members of the victims -- both residents of JJ Colony in Bawana -- suspect that the duo were stabbed in a bid to rob them as they were returning home with salary and Diwali bonus.

Police said they were probing the case from all angles, including a possibility of road rage.

A senior police officer said a call was received regarding two persons lying in a pool of blood near G-Block in Bawana.

A police team reached the spot and found Irshad and Faizan lying with stab wounds. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead. -- PTI
