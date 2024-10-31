Cong pays tributes to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary





The then prime minister was assassinated by her bodyguards here on this day in 1984.





Indira Gandhi was India's first woman prime minister. She was born on November 19, 1917.





Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid floral tributes to Indira Gandhi at the Shakti Sthal here and also visited the former prime minister's memorial on 1, Safdarjung Road.





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also paid rich tributes to her and shared a quote of the former prime minister on serving the country till her last breath.





"Humble tributes to India's first woman prime minister and our ideal, Indira Gandhi ji on her martyrdom day," he said.





Kharge said Indira Gandhi played an important role in maintaining India's unity and integrity, and in building a strong and progressive India with her strong will, efficient leadership and foresight. -- PTI

