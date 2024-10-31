RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


BPL founder TPG Nambiar dies at 94

October 31, 2024  13:34
BPL Group founder TP Gopalan Nambiar/Image courtesy BPL online
Indian electronic company BPL Group founder TP Gopalan Nambiar, died on Thursday, family sources said. 

Nambiar, 94, was not keeping well for quite some time and passed away in the morning, they said. 

"... he died at home at about 10.15 am," a family member said. 

Popularly known as TPG, he is the father-in-law of BJP leader and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar. 

Mourning his demise, former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said on 'X', "Saddened by the passing of Shri TPG Nambiar, founder of the iconic BPL brand, who has been a close acquaintance for a long time. Shri Nambiar's enormous contributions and legacy will always be remembered. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones." -- PTI
