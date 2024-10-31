Banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 cr seized in Assam, two held





The arrests and recovery were made during a routine checking exercise in Dillai Tiniali area on Wednesday evening.





"Our team searched a vehicle and recovered 25 bundles of Yaba tablets kept in a hidden chamber," the official said.





The bundles comprise 50,000 tablets, which are valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, he said.





A couple from Manipur, who was in the vehicle, was arrested, he added.





Yaba tablets are illegal in India as these contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. -- PTI

