Banned Yaba tablets worth Rs 10 cr seized in Assam, two held

October 31, 2024  15:48
Two persons from Manipur were arrested after Yaba tablets, a narcotics substance, valued at Rs 10 crore, were recovered from their possession in Assam's Karbi Anglong district, the police said on Thursday.

The arrests and recovery were made during a routine checking exercise in Dillai Tiniali area on Wednesday evening.

"Our team searched a vehicle and recovered 25 bundles of Yaba tablets kept in a hidden chamber," the official said.

The bundles comprise 50,000 tablets, which are valued at approximately Rs 10 crore, he said.

A couple from Manipur, who was in the vehicle, was arrested, he added.

Yaba tablets are illegal in India as these contain methamphetamine, a Schedule II substance under the Controlled Substances Act. -- PTI
