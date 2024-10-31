Ayodhya sets Guinness record with 25L diyas, 1,121 in aarti





The two records were set on 55 ghats, including Ram ki Paidi, on the banks of Saryu river in the holy city with over 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) lit together and 1,121 'vedacharyas' (teachers of religious texts) performing 'aarti' simultaneously.





The counting of diyas was done using drones. Pravin Patel, the adjudicator at Guinness World Records, who visited Ayodhya with Guinness Consultant Nischal Bharot for verification, announced the new records here on Wednesday evening.





"With a total of 1,121, UP Tourism, District administration of Ayodhya and Saryu Aarti Samiti, you are the Guinness World Records title holder for most people performing diya rotations simultaneously. Congratulations!" Patel declared.





On the second record, the Guinness adjudicator said, "With a total of 25,12,585, which translates into just over 25 lakh, UP Tourism, Govt of UP, District Administration of Ayodhya, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, you are the new Guinness World Records title holder for the largest display of oil lamps!" -- PTI

