RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Ayodhya sets Guinness record with 25L diyas, 1,121 in aarti

October 31, 2024  00:21
Lakhs of diyas being lit on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya on Wednesday/ANI Photo
Lakhs of diyas being lit on the banks of the Saryu in Ayodhya on Wednesday/ANI Photo
Two Guinness World Records -- most people performing 'aarti' simultaneously and the largest display of oil lamps -- were set at the eighth edition of Deepotsav here on Wednesday. 

The two records were set on 55 ghats, including Ram ki Paidi, on the banks of Saryu river in the holy city with over 25 lakh earthen lamps (diyas) lit together and 1,121 'vedacharyas' (teachers of religious texts) performing 'aarti' simultaneously. 

The counting of diyas was done using drones. Pravin Patel, the adjudicator at Guinness World Records, who visited Ayodhya with Guinness Consultant Nischal Bharot for verification, announced the new records here on Wednesday evening. 

"With a total of 1,121, UP Tourism, District administration of Ayodhya and Saryu Aarti Samiti, you are the Guinness World Records title holder for most people performing diya rotations simultaneously. Congratulations!" Patel declared. 

On the second record, the Guinness adjudicator said, "With a total of 25,12,585, which translates into just over 25 lakh, UP Tourism, Govt of UP, District Administration of Ayodhya, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University, you are the new Guinness World Records title holder for the largest display of oil lamps!" -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ayodhya sets Guinness record with 25 lakh diyas
LIVE! Ayodhya sets Guinness record with 25 lakh diyas

India, China complete troop disengagement
India, China complete troop disengagement

Following the disengagement, both sides will soon start the coordinated patrolling in their respective areas, sources added.

Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP
Uddhav is not even getting 100 seats now: BJP

Bawankule said that the BJP has always respected Matoshri (Uddhav Thackeray's home) and its legacy.

Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens
Canada leaked Nijjar info to WaPo, didn't tell citizens

Top Canadian officials have reportedly admitted to leaking details about India's interference to The Washington Post, but these specifics were not shared with Canadians, The Globe and Mail newspaper reported.

India's desperate attempt to avoid series whitewash
India's desperate attempt to avoid series whitewash

Ahead of the nets, they asked the staff to draw extended white lines along off and leg stumps at four practice nets, an exercise generally aimed at keeping batters aware of the line and lengths.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances