Another foreign paraglider crashes to death in HP





Two paragliders have died in two days in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Paragliding World Cup 2024 commencing on November 2 in Bir-Billing, considered as 'paragliding paradise', in Himachal's Kangra district.





The deceased solo paraglider, identified as Dita Misurcova (43), crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali.





She lost control over the glider due to strong winds, as per preliminary reports.





The paraglider was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manali, where she was declared dead, officials added.





An experienced paraglider, Misurcova had been paragliding for the past six years. -- PTI

A day after the death of a Belgian paraglider, another paraglider from Czech Republic was killed in Himachal Pradesh's Manali after she crashed into the mountainside on Wednesday, officials said.