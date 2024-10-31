RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Another foreign paraglider crashes to death in HP

October 31, 2024  13:57
File image
File image
A day after the death of a Belgian paraglider, another paraglider from Czech Republic was killed in Himachal Pradesh's Manali after she crashed into the mountainside on Wednesday, officials said. 

Two paragliders have died in two days in Himachal Pradesh ahead of the Paragliding World Cup 2024 commencing on November 2 in Bir-Billing, considered as 'paragliding paradise', in Himachal's Kangra district. 

The deceased solo paraglider, identified as Dita Misurcova (43), crashed into the mountains near Marhi in Manali. 

She lost control over the glider due to strong winds, as per preliminary reports. 

The paraglider was immediately rushed to a hospital in Manali, where she was declared dead, officials added. 

An experienced paraglider, Misurcova had been paragliding for the past six years. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Another foreign paraglider crashes to death in HP
LIVE! Another foreign paraglider crashes to death in HP

Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali
Indian, Chinese troops exchange sweets on Diwali

The exchange took place at five Border Personnel Meeting points along the LAC, the sources added.

'Efforts will be to take matter beyond disengagement'
'Efforts will be to take matter beyond disengagement'

"Based on this consensus, the process of disengagement is almost complete. Our efforts will be to take the matter beyond disengagement; but for that, we will have to wait a little longer," he added.

Security forces seize rockets, mortars in Manipur
Security forces seize rockets, mortars in Manipur

The members were arrested on Monday for threatening people and obstructing the land demarcation process in Thoubal district.

Delhi's Health Model: AAP, BJP Slug Fest
Delhi's Health Model: AAP, BJP Slug Fest

AAP projects its affordable 'health model' as a success story. The BJP calls it a hoax.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances