Ajit Doval speaks to US counterpart, welcome progress in bilateral partnership

October 31, 2024  12:56
Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan/File image
In a significant diplomatic engagement, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan held a phone conversation with Indian counterpart Ajit Doval, discussing critical regional security developments and emphasising the necessity for ongoing efforts to bolster stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.  

The dialogue underscores the growing strategic partnership between India and the United States, marked by shared democratic values and mutual interests, the White House stated in an official press release.  

The two leaders "welcomed progress in the bilateral partnership, including through the upcoming Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) Intersessional and Indian Ocean Dialogue."  

They also explored avenues for enhanced collaboration in pivotal areas such as clean energy supply chains and defence cooperation, reflecting a commitment to deepen ties amid evolving global challenges.  

India-US relations have evolved into a "global strategic partnership," with a focus on shared democratic principles and a convergence of interests spanning various sectors.  

Earlier in September, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met US President Joe Biden on the sidelines of Quad Summit in Delaware  and the two leaders discussed ways to further enhance bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest apart from exchanging views on global and regional issues including the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.  

Modi conveyed his appreciation for the unparalleled contributions made by President Biden in giving impetus to the India-US partnership. -- ANI
