6 killed, 5 hurt in tempo-truck collision in UP's Budaun

October 31, 2024  11:59
At least six people, including four of a family, were killed when a tempo they were travelling in was hit by a tractor in the Mujaria area here Thursday morning, the police said.

Five injured were rushed to the district hospital.

The party was returning home to celebrate Diwali.

The victims, who worked as vegetable vendors in Noida, were travelling in a three-wheeled loader tempo which collided with a tractor-trolley.

A speeding car then struck the loader, making the chance of an escape even narrower.

Atul, 31, from Mirzapur, Kanhai, 35, from Bareilly, his wife Kusum, 30, and their children, Kartik and Sheenu, aged eight and five, died in the collision, according to Budaun district magistrate Nidhi Srivastav.                  
The sixth deceased is yet to be identified, she said.

A search is on for the tractor driver who fled after the incident. -- PTI
