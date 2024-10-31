RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


5 Chhota Rajan gang members held for trying to extort Rs 10 cr from bizman

October 31, 2024  18:29
Chhota Rajan/File image
Chhota Rajan/File image
Five members of the Chhota Rajan gang were held from Bandra in Mumbai for allegedly trying to extort Rs 10 crore from a real estate developer and his partner, a police official said on Thursday.   

The arrests were made after the anti-extortion cell of the Mumbai Crime Branch received a complaint from the real estate developer and his partner, the official said. 

"The accused made continuous calls seeking Rs 10 crore and also issued threats. The developer and his partner paid Rs 55 lakh as protection money but the calls continued for more money. On Tuesday, Chhota Rajan gang members Ganesh Ram Shoradi alias Danny (68), Remy Fernandes (58), Pradeep Yadav (40), Manish Bharadwaj (44), and Shashi Yadav (43) sought Rs 5 lakh," he said. 

The Crime Branch's AEC laid a trap near a private hospital in Bandra West and arrested the gangsters when they arrived at the site to collect the money, the official said. -- PTI
