3 bomb-like objects found during excavation in near Pune

October 31, 2024  18:48
Three bomb-like objects were found during an excavation work in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune district, police said on Thursday.   

According to the police, the objects, discovered on Wednesday, were later handed over to the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad of the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for examination and further action. 

"During an excavation work undertaken to fix a leaking pipeline in Chinchwad, three bomb-like objects were discovered. The objects were handed over to the BBDS for further probe," said a police officer. -- PTI
