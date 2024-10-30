Traffic snarls in Delhi on Diwali eve, commuters wait on roads for hours





Many said they were stuck in traffic for hours, especially those crossing Akshardham, Mahipalpur or Dwarka.





Shikha Singh, a resident of Noida, said, "I left my office in central Delhi around 7 pm and reached Akshardham on time since the Pragati Maidan tunnel was clear. However, the traffic from Akshardham towards UP was so heavy that we could not even move a couple of metres for a while. The situation was similar on the other carriageway."





Vinay Mishra, who was going towards Dwarka, said that vehicles were crawling on the road.





Traffic congestion was also seen on the Lado Sarai-Mehrauli route, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Dwarka's Ashirwad Chowk and the Sagarpur-Janakpuri route, several commuters shared on social media. --PTI

Serpentine rows of vehicles clogged the roads in several parts of the national capital as shoppers flocked to markets on Diwali eve.