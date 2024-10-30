RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Tamil Nadu govt allows 2 hours to burst firecrackers on Diwali

October 30, 2024  21:08
Sticking to the usual 2-hour norm, people may burst firecrackers on Diwali  between 6 am and 7 am and from 7 pm to 8 pm, the Tamil Nadu government said on Wednesday. 

Citing a Supreme Court judgment of 2018, the government said people could burst crackers during the stipulated time on the day of the festival (October 31, 2024) and shall use green crackers. 

An official release here said bursting of firecrackers must be avoided in 'silence areas' including those housing hospitals. 

Also, it should be avoided near huts and other places that may easily catch fire. 

"Let us celebrate Deepavali, as a festival of lights in an environment friendly manner rather than bursting noisy and smoke emitting crackers," the release added. -- PTI
